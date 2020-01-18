Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $139.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

