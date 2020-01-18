Clean Yield Group Sells 1,900 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

TSCO stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

