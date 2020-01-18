Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $339.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

