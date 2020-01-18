Clean Yield Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,329,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

