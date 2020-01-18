Clean Yield Group Sells 237 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

