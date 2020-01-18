Clean Yield Group Sells 1,485 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.