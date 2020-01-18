Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $126,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

IART opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.