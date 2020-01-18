Clean Yield Group Sells 9,037 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.