Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.