Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $277.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

