Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 299.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

