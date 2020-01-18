ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Increased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $5,036,775 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

