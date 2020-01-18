First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

