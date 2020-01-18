Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 96.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,134,000 after purchasing an additional 396,952 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

