First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 11,500 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.64 and its 200 day moving average is $322.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

