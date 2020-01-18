First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.60 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 244.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $272.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.44. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

