First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,369 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $759,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.