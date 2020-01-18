First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

