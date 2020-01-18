First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,421 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

