Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WD opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.96. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,670,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

