First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,718 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $49.71 on Friday. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

