Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

