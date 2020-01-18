Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 279.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.