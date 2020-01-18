Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $279.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

