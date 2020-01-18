Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 679.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 311,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 118.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $3,002,379 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

