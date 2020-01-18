First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,747 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.