Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.