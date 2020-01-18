Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $26.82 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

