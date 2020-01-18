Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

