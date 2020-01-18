Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

RCII opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.