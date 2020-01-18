Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 271,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

