Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after buying an additional 4,554,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Financial by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 492,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 285,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 236,370 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.71 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.