Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 15,179 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,295,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 749,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 647,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $255,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.