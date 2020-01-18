Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,597,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,326,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

