Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,597,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,326,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Voya Financial Inc
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 15,179 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co.
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 621 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Arden Trust Co
Arden Trust Co Acquires 279 Shares of Cree, Inc.


