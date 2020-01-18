Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 621 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 109,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

