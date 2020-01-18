BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.21 and a 200-day moving average of $465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $539.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

