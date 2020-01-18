Arden Trust Co Acquires 279 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cree were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CREE stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44 and a beta of 0.86. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

