Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

