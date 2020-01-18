Arden Trust Co Sells 567 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

