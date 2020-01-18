Arden Trust Co Has $995,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

NYSE SPGI opened at $296.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $185.08 and a one year high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average is $257.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

