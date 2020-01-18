Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,806,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 283.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $588.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

