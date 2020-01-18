Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,286,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

