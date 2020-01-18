Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 74.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $157.97 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.44 and a 200 day moving average of $252.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

