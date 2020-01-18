Arden Trust Co Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.