Clean Yield Group Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of CL opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

