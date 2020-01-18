First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

