Clean Yield Group Sells 405 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

