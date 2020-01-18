First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Balchem by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Balchem by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.