First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.