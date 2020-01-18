First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $48.75 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

